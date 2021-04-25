© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Plans To Jab 12 Year Olds And A Review Of Government Databases
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 25, 2021
Now they are coming for the children! The rollout of the depop shots has gone good so far for these murderers but now they are facing we the resistors and to combat this they will go after the children! This must be stopped! When we look at the number of deaths and injuries from these shots it's clear to see they are not a cure for a virus of any sort! Spread this information far and wide!
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14737639/kids-as-young-as-12-to-get-covid-jabs-under-new-plans/
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104231082704623-norway-risk-of-dying-from-astrazeneca-higher-than-of-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7766-dead-330218-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ac-graphic-UK-deaths-cases-combined-linegraph-April-23-2.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14737639/kids-as-young-as-12-to-get-covid-jabs-under-new-plans/
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104231082704623-norway-risk-of-dying-from-astrazeneca-higher-than-of-covid-19/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/7766-dead-330218-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ac-graphic-UK-deaths-cases-combined-linegraph-April-23-2.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.