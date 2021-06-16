Gavin Newsom’s manipulative plan to reopen CA is worse than the lockdowns

by Let's Talk Right Now | June 15, 2021FREEDOM FIRST NETWORKEXCERPT:"The COVID-19 lockdowns in California have been tyrannical, to say the least. But now Governor Gavin Newsom is receiving all the praise from the Left for his plan to reopen California and implement a vaccine passport. For those of us who love freedom, this plan is scarier. Now we won't be fighting and protesting the government... it'll be against our neighbors, friends, family and local businesses."🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥