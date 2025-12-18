Jonathan Emord, Vaccine Exemptions, CDC Ends Hep B, Schumer Gun Control, Dr. Margaret Aranda, The Rebel Patient - The RSB Show 12-18-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Michigan Vaccine Exemptions, CDC Ends Hep B, Schumer Pushes Gun Control, Tim Walz Bypasses Legislature, Nutrient Freedom Rising, California Shields Health Providers, Dr. Margaret Aranda, The Rebel Patient, Schara Retrial, Selenium Metallicum, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-michigan-vaccine-exemptions-cdc-ends-hep-b-schumer-pushes-gun-control-tim-walz-bypasses-legislature-nutrient-freedom-rising-california-shields-health-providers-dr-margaret-arand/