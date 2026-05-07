The Coming Famine and Global Impact, an interview with Daniel Davis

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A global food crisis may already be unfolding behind the headlines. Experts warn fertilizer shortages, disrupted supply chains, and rising energy costs could push vulnerable nations toward famine by 2027. While many assume wealthy countries are safe, soaring food prices and economic pressure may impact everyone. Are we prepared for what’s coming next?
#GlobalFoodCrisis #FamineWarning #FoodSecurity #SupplyChainCrisis #WorldEconomy #EnergyCrisis #Inflation #BreakingNews
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