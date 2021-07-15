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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH INTERVIEWED ON JERM WARFARE - "COVID VACCINES (KILL SHOTS) ARE KILLING PEOPLE"
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383 views • July 15, 2021
Credit to Jerm Warfare
Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most cited doctors in the world, regarding his effective early Covid treatment and his criticism of rushed (and harmful) Covid vaccines.
Source: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/Peter-mccullough:f
Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most cited doctors in the world, regarding his effective early Covid treatment and his criticism of rushed (and harmful) Covid vaccines.
Source: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/Peter-mccullough:f
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