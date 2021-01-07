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COVID-19 BIBLE VERSES FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION FROM MANDATORY VACCINATION - ITS AN ABOMINATION
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638 views • January 07, 2021
How to use our Bible to legally avoid taking any mandatory vaccines and why Christians and Jews we should NOT Take The Covid Vaccine according to GOD'S Law. This falls also under your FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS for freedom of Religious Expression so you cannot be forced to be vaccinated to have a job or shop. In California the civil code 51.b that states a person cannot be discriminated agains for race, sex, color, religion, disability or medical condition. Each state has a similar code of a different number. Follow SCHOOL FOR PROPHETS on youtube for more great bible study and movies. THIS VIDEO IS NOT FOR MONETARY PROPHIT. If you want to donate head over to School Of Prophets channel on youtube. An authentic bible teaching void of man made dogma.
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