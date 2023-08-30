HOT: The Biden White House was much more involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid than we ever realized!

The Biden White House was much more involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid than we ever realized.
All of the evidence now suggests Joe Biden was personally behind the prosecution of Donald Trump and the timing of his trial,
in order to interfere with the election. The left is now admitting that the Trump trials are about disqualifying Trump
from having his name on the ballot. But the Democrats soviet-style tactics are now starting to alienate their most loyal voting bloc: Black Americans.
Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.