Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOT: The Biden White House was much more involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid than we ever realized!
channel image
Shocking News - Clips
10 Subscribers
32 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Biden White House was much more involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid than we ever realized.

All of the evidence now suggests Joe Biden was personally behind the prosecution of Donald Trump and the timing of his trial,

in order to interfere with the election. The left is now admitting that the Trump trials are about disqualifying Trump

from having his name on the ballot. But the Democrats soviet-style tactics are now starting to alienate their most loyal voting bloc: Black Americans.


Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters


Share - Subscribe - Comment Below

Keywords
white housedemocratsjesse wattersdonald trumpbidenjoeevidenceprosecutionmar-a-lago raidsoviet-style tactics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket