🍀Luck On Their Side! - The Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone Operator Tried to Hit Russian Fighters Riding an ATV, but ...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

but... both Batteries were already Discharged, while DescendingThe Ukrainian Armed Forces operator tried to hit Russian fighters riding an ATV with a drone, but due to the fact that both batteries were already discharged, while descending the drone lost contact with the operator and went into a tree.

Video from Ukranian drone.

