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LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS & THE TRANSFORMATION OF MAN AGENDA EXPOSED
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58 views • February 11, 2020
The devil wants to trick us into becoming a genderless new race. The amalgamation of male and female
http://christianobserver.net/k....abbalah-androgynous-
Kabbalah and the Androgynous Agenda
According to Kabbalists, Adam, whom they call Adam Ha-Rishon (primoridal human consciousness), was created as both male and female, but was separated into two creatures; “Adam” and “Eve”. The Midrash Rabbah says that,
“When the Holy One created Adam [Ha-Rishon], it was androgynous. God created Adam Ha-Rishon double faced, and split him/her so there were two backs, one on this side and one on the other.”
http://christianobserver.net/k....abbalah-androgynous-
Kabbalah and the Androgynous Agenda
According to Kabbalists, Adam, whom they call Adam Ha-Rishon (primoridal human consciousness), was created as both male and female, but was separated into two creatures; “Adam” and “Eve”. The Midrash Rabbah says that,
“When the Holy One created Adam [Ha-Rishon], it was androgynous. God created Adam Ha-Rishon double faced, and split him/her so there were two backs, one on this side and one on the other.”
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