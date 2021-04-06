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The Left tries to cancel Georgia and Florida | Rob Schmitt
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70 views • April 06, 2021
The Left tries to bury two Republican Governors, are they worried about 2024? - Rob Schmitt examines the 'woke mob' and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' weekdays at 10PM ET.
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