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Unpunished bestiality in Greece!
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164 views • May 03, 2022
A Greek shepherd called the Police because he found an illegal immigrant from Africa raping his sheep at night. They responded that there were no Country laws against bestiality, so they could not arrest him. The shepherd was offered the option to take him to Court at his own expenses for animal violence. He did not have the money so they set him free.
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