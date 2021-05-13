Dr. Fauci’s Self-Contradictory Explanation Over Money Flow to WIV

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5/11/2021 Senator Rand Paul: The funding related statement signed by 77 Nobel Prize winners as well as the notification of funding suspension written by the deputy director of the NIH indicate Dr. Fauci has been lying about the money flow to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.