Washington Wildfires: How Failed Forest Management Turned a Fire Season Into a Catastrophe

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Washington is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in years, with hundreds of thousands of acres burned, hundreds of structures destroyed, and thousands of families forced to evacuate. In this episode, we examine the Spokane Complex, the statewide emergency declaration, and the growing debate over forest management, prescribed burns, environmental regulations, and fuel reduction. Is this simply the result of drought, heat, and wind, or have decades of land management policies made these fires more destructive than they needed to be? We break down the facts, the policy decisions, and why many firefighters, foresters, and rural residents believe it's time for a fundamental shift in how Washington manages its forests.
#WashingtonWildfires #SpokaneFire #Wildfire #ForestManagement #PublicSafety #WashingtonState #PrescribedBurns #DNR #EmergencyPreparedness #WildfirePrevention #EnvironmentalPolicy #CurrentEvents #PacificNorthwest #LeftCoastNews
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