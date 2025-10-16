BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
POISON IN A BOX ☠ THE GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SCANDAL EXPOSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
116 views • 1 day ago

Camus - Poison in a Box: The Girl Scout Cookie Scandal Exposed


Girl Scout Cookies. Synonymous with childhood, community, and trust. An annual tradition where young girls sell boxes to fund their activities.


A new investigation has ripped away the facade.


Here is what they found inside these iconic cookies:


• 100% contained Glyphosate, the controversial herbicide in Roundup.


• 88% contained toxic heavy metals: Arsenic, Lead, and Mercury.


• Thin Mints had glyphosate levels 334 TIMES higher than what experts consider harmful.


• Peanut Butter Patties were laden with Lead and alarming levels of Aluminum.


This isn't just "unhealthy." It is systemic poisoning, wrapped in nostalgia and sold by children.


The organization, Girl Scouts USA, generates nearly $800 million in annual revenue from this. When presented with these findings, their response was a deafening silence.


Source: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1978514985660907886


Thumbnail: https://www.mashed.com/1824444/girl-scout-cookie-scandals/

glyphosatejoe roganmulti pronged attackpoison in a boxgirl scout cookie scandal
