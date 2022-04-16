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Ken Stouffer - How You Can Help to Restore Our Culture
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32 views • April 16, 2022
Ken points out the many treasures that our Christian heritage has brought to Canada. He helps us see the effect that the waning Christian influence is having on Canada. He leads us to the need to recommit ourselves to the culture that brought the greatest freedoms to all countries blessed with such an inheritance.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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