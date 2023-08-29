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#749 // HEAVEN'S PERSPECTIVE - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
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10 views • August 29, 2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 06.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#749 // HEAVEN'S PERSPECTIVE - LIVE

We are all caught up in the sprawling architecture of the House of God. Our spirits forever sealed and seated in His lofty, heavenly places. His promise echoes across the halls of eternity, a promise not of physical gold and silver – riches coveted by those with weaker imagination, but one far richer, etched in the very bedrock of our souls.

God’s cosmic choreography is presently shaking up the world. His shaking is revealing our true nature, like kernels in a popper, as we shed our husks of worldly preoccupation. Out of this tumult and righteous indignation, we are commanded to stand firm. Here's where we find God's plan, His Ecclesia, emerging from the shaking. Have you noticed? We are naturally separating ourselves from the prurient interests and carnal lusts of those who’ve stolen power.

Forged in divine fires, we emerge not brittle but resilient, shining with the glory reflected from our Creator. Romans 12 beckons us to this new life, where our humble sacrifices are woven into a radiant tapestry of spiritual service, not conformed but transformed, not grudging but joyful, not solitary but in welcoming unison.

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