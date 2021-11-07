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Pfizer Whistleblower Reveals Falsified Data; EU Continues Pressure on Poland & Hungary 11/7/21
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30 views • November 07, 2021
On today's #WorldNews Episode: A #whistleblower involved in #Pfizer's pivotal phase III #Covid-19 #vaccinetrial has leaked evidence to a notable peer-reviewed medical publication that poor practices at the contract research company she worked for raise questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s phase 3 trial.

Then, the Court of Justice of the European Union has condemned the Polish government to pay a daily fine of €1 million (£850,000/$1.2 million) unless it scraps a disciplinary chamber for judges. EU judges had ruled in July that the activities of the disciplinary chamber were contrary to EU law and demanded that Poland stop its activities. The conservative Polish government met the ruling with resistance, saying that the EU had no right to interfere in the Polish judicial system. Meanwhile, Hungary tells the EU "If you need them, take them.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has offered to provide a “corridor” through his country to allow migrants to travel to Western Europe if EU leaders want mass migration. All of that and much more coming up!
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