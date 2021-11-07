Pfizer Whistleblower Reveals Falsified Data; EU Continues Pressure on Poland & Hungary 11/7/21

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Then, the Court of Justice of the European Union has condemned the Polish government to pay a daily fine of €1 million (£850,000/$1.2 million) unless it scraps a disciplinary chamber for judges. EU judges had ruled in July that the activities of the disciplinary chamber were contrary to EU law and demanded that Poland stop its activities. The conservative Polish government met the ruling with resistance, saying that the EU had no right to interfere in the Polish judicial system. Meanwhile, Hungary tells the EU "If you need them, take them.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has offered to provide a “corridor” through his country to allow migrants to travel to Western Europe if EU leaders want mass migration. All of that and much more coming up!
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