Ihr habt einen Auftrag. Ruft bei der Firma Amtsgericht Einbeck an. Beschreibung lesen.
9 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published Yesterday |
ERST SCHAUT IHR DAS VIDEO VON DR KATHERINE HORTON KOMPLETT AN.

https://youtu.be/_Hr1KDAn0sA

Telefonnummer AG Einbeck

05561 93820

EUER TEXT DEN IHR ZU SAGEN HABT:

"Ja hallo schönen guten Tag hier ist ein besorgter Bürger. Es geht um Herrn Adrian Lachstädter. Ich wollte sie nur darauf hinweisen dass ich ganz genau hinschaue was ihr dort fabriziert. Ich rate Euch seine Forderung welche in den Klagen angegeben sind zu erfüllen. " DANN LEGT IHR SOFORT AUF. THEMA DURCH DISKUSSION BEENDET. WENN DAS ALLE MEINE 10.000 DEUTSCHEN ZUSCHAUER MAL MACHEN WÜRDEN. DIE ZAHLEN DIE IHR HIER SEHT UND DIE LIKES STIMMEN SO NICHT. So sieht Solidarität und echte Demokratie

 aus.

firmadeutschlandrechtsstaatanwalthilfeamtsgericht

