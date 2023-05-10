Ihr habt einen Auftrag. Ruft bei der Firma Amtsgericht Einbeck an. Beschreibung lesen.

ERST SCHAUT IHR DAS VIDEO VON DR KATHERINE HORTON KOMPLETT AN.
Telefonnummer AG Einbeck
05561 93820
EUER TEXT DEN IHR ZU SAGEN HABT:
"Ja hallo schönen guten Tag hier ist ein besorgter Bürger. Es geht um Herrn Adrian Lachstädter. Ich wollte sie nur darauf hinweisen dass ich ganz genau hinschaue was ihr dort fabriziert. Ich rate Euch seine Forderung welche in den Klagen angegeben sind zu erfüllen. " DANN LEGT IHR SOFORT AUF. THEMA DURCH DISKUSSION BEENDET. WENN DAS ALLE MEINE 10.000 DEUTSCHEN ZUSCHAUER MAL MACHEN WÜRDEN. DIE ZAHLEN DIE IHR HIER SEHT UND DIE LIKES STIMMEN SO NICHT. So sieht Solidarität und echte Demokratie
aus.
