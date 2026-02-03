🚨Israel spraying chemicals to kill all vegetation near the borders with Lebanon & occupied Syria occupied Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Israel begins scorched-earth policy in occupied Syria, Lebanon (video yesterday, Jan 2nd)
The Israeli military has started spraying herbicides to kill all vegetation near the borders with Lebanon and Syria, the Channel 15 reported, citing security concerns over militant concealment.
📹 Social media footage show agricultural planes dropping chemicals on farmland in Al Quneitra, Syria.