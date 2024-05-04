Create New Account
The Unbelievable Homes Of West Asia And Africa Show Me Where You Live Marathon
Published 18 hours ago

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


Dec 23, 2023


Phillipe is interested in how architecture can provide a glimpse into how people live all around the world. He travels to some of the most unique spots and culture on the planet to see what they have to offer. Starting off in Kandovan, a village in northwestern Iran, people here live in cones of rock created from thousand-year-old volcanic eruptions that are now carved out in what is called a troglodyte dwelling, some of the oldest dwellings in the world. He then moves onto northern Iran, Masuleh, an area of lush landscape, unlike the desert climate most of the country offers. In this small village, the roofs are all interconnected to form pedestrian areas. Through the rest of his journey he heads to Tiébélé in Burkina Faso to see the Royal Court of the Kassena people, Northern Togo’s Koufitigou region to discover the unique houses called takientas, a fortress-like home made of earthen materials and three regions in India to see the unique architecture that they call home.


00:00:00- 00:26:07 Kandovan, Iran

00:26:08- 00:51:54 Masuleh, Iran

00:51:55- 1:17:58 Tiébélé, Burkina Faso

1:17:59-1:43:43 Koufitigou, Togo

1:43:44-2:09:35 Arunachal Pradech, India

2:09:36- 2:35:22Uttar Pradesh India

2:35:23-3:01:13 Tamil Nadu, India


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


#asia #asiatravel #africa


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGSwTnqbOP8

