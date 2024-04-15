Create New Account
Robert Costello "Michael Cohen is a Serial Liar"
Michael Cohen told his lawyer, Mr. Costello, that he had no more information on Donald Trump regarding criminal activity. Now Cohen says he does. Michael Cohen will lie in court to get revenge for being put in jail.

newsstormy danielslawyermichael cohensave americahush moneytrump courtrobert costello

