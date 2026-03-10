Jake Lang - Live From The Front Steps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Lang— 1 Day After Surviving A Jihadist Nail Bomb Attack In New York— Makes Major Announcements Live From The Front Steps Of NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Offices!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-jake-lang-1-day-after-surviving-a-jihadist-nail-bomb-attack-in-new-york-makes-major-announcements-live-from-the-front-steps-of-nyc-mayor-mamdanis-offices