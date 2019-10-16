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Lebron James Shows The NBA's True Colors: Chinese Communism - War Room Full Show
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11 views • October 16, 2019
LeBron James has taken the mask off the NBA and revealed China not only censors them while in China but also when in the United States. Joel Brown joins the War Room to discuss being spat on for wearing a Trump hat by a gay pride marcher. Syrian Girl joins again to break down the latest in Syria and the fake news lying about what is happening there. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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