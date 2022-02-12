Freedom Convoy "Make No Mistake About There Intentions" H. Hildebrandt Feb.11 2022 #IrnieracingNews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Herbert Hildebrandt speaks to us about the unprecedented and treasonous actions of the Ontario Attorney General, Doug Downey, against the donations of GiveSendGo to the trucker’s protest. This must be shared with all freedom and liberty loving people across the world tonight. Please help us get this message out as you so faithfully and successfully did with Herbert’s prior message on the Ottawa Police actions. Thank you!
#IrnieracingNews #freedomconvoy #CanadaConvoy