JESUS CHRIST, Our Saviour, Gives Important Prayers and Instructions for During THE WARNING (Illumination of Conscience)

Important Prayers and Preparation Instructions for During The Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience). Given by Our Lord, Jesus Christ, to various chosen messengers.For more information and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: Mary Refuge Of Souls, https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com

DOWNLOAD PDF INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE OIL OF SAINT JOSEPH: https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/the-healing-oil-of-saint-joseph-pdf.pdfDOWNLOAD THIS PDF DOCUMENT OF THE VIDEO:



JESUS CHRIST, Our Saviour, Gives Important Prayers and Instructions for During THE WARNING (42 pages / 42 frames) (PDF)

https://myconversionstoryorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/11/prayers-during-the-warning.-11.8.pdf

OTHER VIDEOS FOR CONSIDERATION:

The Warning - 7 Days And 7 Nights The Cross Of Jesus Christ Will Be Seen In The Sky (12:32 minutes)

https://www.brighteon.com/51711714-2354-43be-9ca6-aa172583c0a3

MUST SEE VIDEO - PART ONE - Necessary Facts About The Warning (Illumination Of Conscience) of God (1O:35 minutes)



https://www.brighteon.com/983f79b8-bbde-4b19-89b6-5d034dd0f5a2

MUST SEE VIDEO PART TWO - What Happens Next - Aftermath Of The Warning (Illumination Of Conscience) (12:52 minutes)



https://www.brighteon.com/e719139c-eaf7-47fa-bc2c-675aa3a9112c

Video - Important Prophecy from Jesus Christ About The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) (14:39 minutes)



https://www.brighteon.com/f3cfaa06-0412-4979-852c-7a7ee4fe8d81







