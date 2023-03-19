Track Jointer Part 5, Hang 'um High, The Morning of the Evening is Wiser

Wisdom has said, "The morning of the evening is wiser", and in this I completely agree, but what do I do with what I thought would be easy? How much trouble will my lack of consideration cause by a moment of inattention?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.