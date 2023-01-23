Create New Account
Bible Prophecy Update: The Common Denominator with Pastor JD Farag
20 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 18 hours ago |

Pastor JD explains how and why everything that’s happening in the world today has the common denominator of being against Jesus Christ. He elaborates by talking about Satan's plot to genetically modify humans and much much more!

You're going to want to stay tuned in for the entirety of this sermon! I promise, you won't be disappointed!

Keywords
gmohawaiigenetically modified organismsbible prophecymark of the beastend timesamerican patriots for god and countryprophecy updateend times prophecyworld economic forumdigital currencygene therapynephalimsigns of the timesmrnajd faraqthe common denominatorcalvary chapel kaneohe

