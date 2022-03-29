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Response to Schwarzenegger
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66 views • March 29, 2022
"Former Arnold Classic powerlifting sensation Maryana Naumova addressed Arnold Schwarzenegger in a video response to the American's message to the Russian people. Arnold Schwarzenegger's much-publicized message to Russians does not reflect the reality of overdue military action in Ukraine, a former teenage phenomenon at the bodybuilding legend's Arnold Classic has told him while accusing the US over the Gulf War. Maryana Naumova said she handed Schwarzenegger letters and evidence of turmoil in Ukraine when she met him after bench-pressing 330lb at the Classic as a 15-year-old in 2015. Now an influencer, Naumova claims Schwarzenegger gave the materials to an assistant and assured her that he would "work on" what she describes as attacks on citizens by the Ukrainian army and neo-Nazis."
READ MORE:
https://www.rt.com/sport/552390-arnold-schwarzenegger-russia-ukraine-maryana-naumova/
READ MORE:
https://www.rt.com/sport/552390-arnold-schwarzenegger-russia-ukraine-maryana-naumova/
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