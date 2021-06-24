Judge OURSELVES: Lest We Be Judged (2021)

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Judge OURSELVES:Let We be Judged 2021

1Co 11:31 For if we would judge/[separate ourselves, withdraw from, contend] we should not be judged[punished, sentenced, condemned].



1Co 11:29 For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself, not discerning the Lord's body.

1Co 11:30 For this cause many are weak and sickly among you, and many sleep.



2Co 13:5 Examine yourselves to see if your faith is genuine. Test yourselves. Surely you know that Jesus Christ is among you; if not, you have failed the test of genuine faith.



Mat_16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.

Rom 8:13 For if you live by its dictates, you will die. But if through the power of the Spirit you put to death the deeds of your sinful nature, you will live.



Col 3:5 So put to death the sinful, earthly things lurking within you. Have nothing to do with sexual immorality, impurity, lust, and evil desires. Don't be greedy, for a greedy person is an idolater, worshiping the things of this world.

Col 3:6 Because of these sins, the anger of God is coming.

Col 3:7 You used to do these things when your life was still part of this world.

Col 3:8 But now is the time to get rid of anger, rage, malicious behavior, slander, and dirty language.

Col 3:9 Don't lie to each other, for you have stripped off your old sinful nature and all its wicked deeds.

Col 3:10 Put on your new nature, and be renewed as you learn to know your Creator and become like Him.

Col 3:11 In this new life, it doesn't matter if you are a Jew or a Gentile, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbaric, uncivilized, slave, or free. Christ is all that matters, and He lives in all of us.



Heb_3:13 But exhort one another daily, while it is called To day; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.

Jas 1:23 For if you listen to the word and don't obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror.

Jas 1:24 You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like.



Tit 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;

Tit 3:6 Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;



Act_11:16 Then remembered I the word of the Lord, how that he said, John indeed baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost.

Eph_5:26 That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word,

Isaiah's Vision of the Lord



Isa 6:3 They were calling out to each other, "Holy, holy, holy is the LORD of Heaven's Armies! The whole earth is filled with His glory!"

Isa 6:4 Their voices shook the Temple to its foundations, and the entire building was filled with smoke.

Isa 6:5 Then I said, "It's all over! I am doomed, for I am a sinful man. I have filthy lips, and I live among a people with filthy lips. Yet I have seen the King, the LORD of Heaven's Armies."

Isa 6:6 Then one of the seraphim flew to me with a burning coal he had taken from the altar with a pair of tongs.

Isa 6:7 He touched my lips with it and said, "See, this coal has touched your lips. Now your guilt is removed, and your sins are forgiven."



1Jn_5:18 We know that whosoever is born of God sinneth not; but he that is begotten of God keepeth himself, and that wicked one toucheth him not.

1Jn_2:14 I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one.

Exo 34:28 Moses remained there on the mountain with the LORD forty days and forty nights. In all that time he ate no bread and drank no water. And the LORD wrote the terms of the covenant—the Ten Commandments—on the stone tablets.

Exo_34:29 And it came to pass, when Moses came down from mount Sinai with the two tables of testimony in Moses' hand, when he came down from the mount, that Moses wist not that the skin of his face shone while he talked with him.



Gal 5:18 But when you are directed by the Spirit, you are not under obligation to the law of Moses.

Gal 5:19 When you follow the desires of your sinful nature, the results are very clear: sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures,

Gal 5:20 idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarreling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division,

Gal 5:21 envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these. Let me tell you again, as I have before, that anyone living that sort of life will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Gal 5:22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,

Gal 5:23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!