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Update on Dr. Kelly Sutton MD's CA Medical Board Hearing
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21 views • June 02, 2021
California medical board challenged medical exemptions written by Kelly Sutton, MD and has threatened to revoke her license. She has chosen to fight the medical board in court, fight for doctor’s rights to make the best medical recommendations for their patients, and fight for these children who state vaccine requirements may harm.
The stakes are high! At risk here are medical exemptions everywhere and the
sovereignty of the doctor-patient relationship. And she needs your support!
The stakes are high! At risk here are medical exemptions everywhere and the
sovereignty of the doctor-patient relationship. And she needs your support!
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