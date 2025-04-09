Trump explained why he decided a 90-day pause on tariffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨US stocks skyrocket as Trump suspends tariffs for 90 days on over 75 countries.
Video Description: Trump explained why he decided to implement a 90-day pause on tariffs:
"I thought people were jumping a bit out of line. They were getting yippee, you know, they were getting a little bit yippee, a little bit afraid..." the U.S. president said.
He added that “nothing is over yet” and that well over 75 countries are interested in making a deal.
Below, @21WIRE nailed it, 2 days ago with this:
Knowing Trump, if enough of his billionaire donors & globalist underwriters kick-up a sufficient fuss, then there’s a high probability that Trump might panic and temporarily cave on his Tariff wars - something like, “We’re postponing the implementation of the Tariffs, because quite frankly, what we’ve done is so great, so so great - just the announcement has already had such a great impact that governments are now begging us to make a deal….”
He ‘s already triggered numerous stock market crashes in the U.S. and across the world.
Let’s see what happens…🤔
US stock indices surged sharply following Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff suspension, with the NASDAQ jumping 7%, according to trading data.
Bitcoin surges past $80K after Trump announces suspension of "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from 75 countries