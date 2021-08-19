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ICAN’S LEGAL REPUTATION IS GROWING
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381 views • August 19, 2021
ICAN’S LEGAL REPUTATION IS GROWING
Constitutional attorney, Robert Barnes, gave a shout out to The Informed Consent Action Network on the Viva Law Podcast last week, applauding the legal cases that The Highwire’s parent company has taken against the government, demanding transparency in the safety and efficacy of the #Covid19 vaccines.
#RobertBarnes #VivaLawPodcast #ICAN #FIOA #VaccineEfficacy #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
Constitutional attorney, Robert Barnes, gave a shout out to The Informed Consent Action Network on the Viva Law Podcast last week, applauding the legal cases that The Highwire’s parent company has taken against the government, demanding transparency in the safety and efficacy of the #Covid19 vaccines.
#RobertBarnes #VivaLawPodcast #ICAN #FIOA #VaccineEfficacy #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
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