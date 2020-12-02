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Leur Obsession du Vaccin ARNm - Silvano Trotta
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10 views • December 02, 2020
2 décembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/3-12:3
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Comment comprendre leur obsession de Vaccin alors que des traitements donnent des résultats supérieurs à 99,5% ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Aea855663-7241-4df9-90d9-cbefbd24c693#pageNum=53
https://pgibertie.com/2020/11/27/le-plus-grand-medecin-du-monde-nous-offre-la-tritherapie-qui-permet-de-guerir-a-100-du-covid-2/
https://dm5migu4zj3pb.cloudfront.net/manuscripts/143000/143380/cache/143380.1-20201116124146-covered-253bed37ca4c1ab43d105aefdf7b5536.pdf
https://noublionsrien.fr/
https://c19study.com/
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6212859932001
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/france-en-pleine-crise-sanitaire-letat-depense-26-millions-deuros-dans-des-sondages-dopinion/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/le-test-pcr-va-au-tribunal-au-portugal-mais-aussi-en-allemagne-et-dans-de-nombreux
https://www.liberation.fr/checknews/2020/12/01/covid-19-des-lander-allemands-ont-ils-commande-des-congelateurs-capable-de-transporter-le-vaccin-il-_1807008
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/covid-19-vaccin-olivier-veran-commande-des-super-congelateurs_fr_5fae700dc5b6b363336982b3
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Comment comprendre leur obsession de Vaccin alors que des traitements donnent des résultats supérieurs à 99,5% ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Aea855663-7241-4df9-90d9-cbefbd24c693#pageNum=53
https://pgibertie.com/2020/11/27/le-plus-grand-medecin-du-monde-nous-offre-la-tritherapie-qui-permet-de-guerir-a-100-du-covid-2/
https://dm5migu4zj3pb.cloudfront.net/manuscripts/143000/143380/cache/143380.1-20201116124146-covered-253bed37ca4c1ab43d105aefdf7b5536.pdf
https://noublionsrien.fr/
https://c19study.com/
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6212859932001
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/france-en-pleine-crise-sanitaire-letat-depense-26-millions-deuros-dans-des-sondages-dopinion/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/le-test-pcr-va-au-tribunal-au-portugal-mais-aussi-en-allemagne-et-dans-de-nombreux
https://www.liberation.fr/checknews/2020/12/01/covid-19-des-lander-allemands-ont-ils-commande-des-congelateurs-capable-de-transporter-le-vaccin-il-_1807008
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/covid-19-vaccin-olivier-veran-commande-des-super-congelateurs_fr_5fae700dc5b6b363336982b3
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