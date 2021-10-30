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LE PALMA TAKES MANHATTAN - EVEN MORE EVIDENCE OF A POSSIBLE TSUNAMI?
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361 views • October 30, 2021
Shaking my head productions. Two more videos showing this prediction:
LA PALMA TSUNAMI PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING SECRET FILES II FROM 2009
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGXrCWlFQin4/
Did the Simpsons predict a "Mega Tsunami" starting in La Palma?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQmPxbxWf1RD/ SECRET FILES II FROM 2009
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGXrCWlFQin4/
Did the Simpsons predict a "Mega Tsunami" starting in La Palma?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQmPxbxWf1RD/
LA PALMA TSUNAMI PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING SECRET FILES II FROM 2009
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGXrCWlFQin4/
Did the Simpsons predict a "Mega Tsunami" starting in La Palma?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQmPxbxWf1RD/ SECRET FILES II FROM 2009
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGXrCWlFQin4/
Did the Simpsons predict a "Mega Tsunami" starting in La Palma?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQmPxbxWf1RD/
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