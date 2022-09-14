Wall Street Tycoon Confesses His Misjudgment About China and China Economy Actually Faces Great Risk

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kvd5cfb
09/13/2022 Stephen Roach, a Wall Street tycoon who used to advocate investing in China, has recently confessed that he misjudged the world’s second largest economy and China economy actually faces great risk