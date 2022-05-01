【G-Times News】CCP’s No. 1 Spy News Network “Duowei News” Was Shut Down

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On April 26th, Duowei News, a Chinese language News website founded in 1999 and based in the United States, suddenly announced its closure. Duowei News has always been a part of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s spy network in the United States. The CCP has invested heavily in Duowei News to keep it running for over 20 years.