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Episode 31 - The Attack on Freedom
The Patriot Review
The Patriot Review
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130 views • September 06, 2021
Coverage on the stolen 2020 election and the war we are already in as America is attacked from within on all fronts.

👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview

Website: https://www.RedBloodedPatriots.com

Links from this episode:
THEY GOT CAUGHT! Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots from Backpacks into Drop Boxes in Middle of the Night!: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-got-caught-investigators-video-240-leftist-operatives-georgia-dumping-thousands-ballots-backpacks-drop-boxes-middle-night/

Insanity! Biden Must be Impeached After Latest Revelation: https://conspatriots.com/insanity-biden-must-be-impeached-after-latest-revelation/

RINOs, Globalists, Big Business and Big Pharma Unite For Covid Collaborative: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/rinos-globalists-big-business-and-big-pharma-unite-covid-collaborative

The Covid "Collaborative": https://www.covidcollaborative.us/

Who’s Really Being Hospitalized?: https://lists.youmaker.com/links/AST7VTAd85/Jlid8tcrj/OS8NRERrJi/4akOWSHWeR

Brazil Suspends 12 Million Doses of China’s Sinovac Vaccine: https://lists.youmaker.com/links/TkG1UGb0H9/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/anbl8ltk-D

Public Health Dispatch: Acute Flaccid Paralysis Associated with Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus --- Philippines, 2001:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5040a3.htm

Tuskegee Syphilis Experiement: https://www.grunge.com/220418/the-crazy-true-story-of-the-tuskegee-syphilis-experiment/

Bill Gates Vax left 496K Paralyzed: https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-foundations-polio-vaccine-left-496000-indian-children-paralyzed-here-truth-45704

Virginia Tech Disenrolls 134: https://lists.youmaker.com/links/VOLlKYNPB3/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/INIWh20KQB

Federal Judge dismisses unvaccinated jurors: https://lists.youmaker.com/links/REtpFQd21m/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/Jod_6_r3nM

Oregon Police and Firefighter Sue Governor:
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/tl4--8I2hO/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/PgZsH7XaBQ
Keywords
trumpfreedomcdcelectionconstitutionconservativevaccinewwg1wgapatriotmagaflynnmandatejabcovidlindell
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