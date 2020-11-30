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Spells of Genesis - Raid Fights
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3 views • November 30, 2020
Another 3 back to back fights. This time raids.
Raid fights can be a little brutal, get unlucky with the positioning of something like freeze all 2 and it's game over. Still they are worth doing, the extra gold slowly adds up and if you want that extra push on the monthly leader boards it's a must.
Spells of Genesis is a trading card game, the first made using blockchain technology. Cards can be collected in game and bought and sold on both Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains.
Available to play on Android, iOS and Desktop.
https://spellsofgenesis.com/
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
Head over to my dblog (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/) for additional content.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Flote (https://flote.app/BlaahGames)
Sapien (https://www.sapien.network/u/@BlaahGames/posts)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Music: Black Thunder by The Hu
Raid fights can be a little brutal, get unlucky with the positioning of something like freeze all 2 and it's game over. Still they are worth doing, the extra gold slowly adds up and if you want that extra push on the monthly leader boards it's a must.
Spells of Genesis is a trading card game, the first made using blockchain technology. Cards can be collected in game and bought and sold on both Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains.
Available to play on Android, iOS and Desktop.
https://spellsofgenesis.com/
If you like this content please like, share and subscribe.
Head over to my dblog (https://blaahgames.dblog.org/) for additional content.
You can also find me over on:
Minds (https://www.minds.com/cryptomeowses/)
Flote (https://flote.app/BlaahGames)
Sapien (https://www.sapien.network/u/@BlaahGames/posts)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BlaahGames)
Music: Black Thunder by The Hu
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