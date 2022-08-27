BE EXTREMELY CAREFUL AND PAY SPECIAL ATTENTION FOR THE CHILDREN AS THE BASTARDS ARE RUNNING OUT OF ADRENOCHROME.

Addendum: Dear ones, probably the video is older, it is just to enlighten! In former times we would not have got to see this!





The organ trade is becoming more and more an international pandemic. In "poorer" countries, mainly children are kidnapped (as in this video) to remove their organs in cruel and forced operations to sell them profitably to the Luciferian elites and then, if they are still alive, to exploit them as sex slaves.





#SaveOurChildren

#StopChildsexTrafficking

#StopHumanTrafficking