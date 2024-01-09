Create New Account
You're So Right, this is NOT Okay
This is my response to Emily in Iowa who is trying to expose what the child services gestapo is doing to her family. Please have a listen and check out the links below, starting with Emily's video. ...btw, the thumbnail for this video is from a video interview of me by Lawless America back in or around 2013. 

Thanx in advance.

"This is NOT OK", Emily in Iowa: https://www.brighteon.com/62ea1c81-0929-43d1-8bb2-71fd5fbccd4f?video=62ea1c81-0929-43d1-8bb2-71fd5fbccd4f

"These Little Ones": https://stewpeters.com/these-little-ones-documentary/#gf_4

Baby Cyrus: https://www.freedomman.ws/cyrus/

A bit of my own similar story: https://www.unkpi.net/blogs/post/i-do-know-these-little-ones

And more on YT: https://www.youtube.com/@3uncommon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDgLqVxKim4


Drug testing newborns policies: https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/newborn-drug-test-states


