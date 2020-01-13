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Sprouted Pea Seeds - Sweet Pea Sprouts Are a Delicious Addition to Any Meal - Green Pea Sprouting Seeds
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26 views • January 13, 2020
https://www.seedsforsprouting.com/product/green-pea-seeds/ Peas sprouts are a delicious sweet addition to any meal. Green pea sprouting seeds are easy to grow and you can either grow the short sprouted pea seeds in 2 to 3 days or the pea shoots in 7 to 10 days. Either way they are packed full of goodness and flavor! Check 'em out!
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