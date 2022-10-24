Trevor Loudon exposes Marxist, communist ties of US Senators, Governors and members of Congress

- Author of "Security Risk Senators" parts 1 and 2

- Creator of the "Enemies Within" documentary

- "Enemies Within the Church" has also recently come out

- Mr. Loudon specialized in exposing powerful people with Marxist / Communist ties

- 30 U.S. Senators have ties to Marxist and communist orgs such as the CCP

- Many governors are also compromised and have sold out to China

- The LGBTQ movement is completely Marxist in its origins and beliefs

- Predictions about the upcoming mid-term elections - RED WAVE imminent

- A plan to root out all the Marxists in America in just 3 months

- Websites include TrevorLoudon.com and KeyWiki.org





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/