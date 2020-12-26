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IMF CALLS ON BIG TECH TO CREATE SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM [2020-12-25] - VINCENT JAMES (VIDEO)
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401 views • December 26, 2020
VINCENT JAMES does a good job on pointing out that the Deep State/Shadow Government consisting of the Jewish Globalist International Banks, the Medical Mafia, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Mainstream Media News are working together to create a Social Credit Score System and Certificate Of Vaccination IDentification (COVID) to try and squash THE TRUTH MOVEMENT and THE GREAT AWAKENING. The only obstacle slowing down the New World Order Agenda are CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS that tirelessly keep doing research and sharing that Truther research with the UNCONSCIOUS MASSES. The Globalists want people to SHUT UP AND FOLLOW ORDERS. They only want the OFFICIAL STORY and GLOBALIST NARRATIVE to be available to the masses. They can't steal your last remaining Freedoms under the guise of False Flag Events if Truthers keep putting a spotlight on their Psychological Operations, Disinformation, and Mainstream Media News Propaganda. Start using FIREFOX, BRAVE, and TOR browsers and make sure you ALWAYS use a VPN when online. I recommend SPEEDIFY and IPVANNISH, but there are many other good VPNs. You should also create online accounts that don't use your given name. Set-up separate email accounts on an email server like PROTON MAIL, and separate your online identity from your given name. Use BITCHUTE, BREIGHTEON, UGETUBE, OURTUBE, BRANDNEWTUBE, MEWE, GAB, SPREELY, and others. Stop posting to YouTube, FaceBook, Twitter, and Instagram. Also, start using DUCKDUCKGO and other such search engines and stop using Google, Bing, etc. The Social Credit Score System is in UNOFFICIAL USE right now, but it will soon become official as we get closer to completing Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Vincent James at The Red Elephants on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-red-elephants/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Vincent James at The Red Elephants on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-red-elephants/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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