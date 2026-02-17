Ancient Healing Methods and the Power of Divine Love, an interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before pharmaceuticals, there were frequencies, movement, breath, and connection. Ancient traditions taught that love, energy flow, and intention influence healing. Modern science is just beginning to rediscover what was once sacred wisdom. The body responds to more than chemistry — it responds to vibration.
