Red Pill Nation Hangout #374
Published 18 hours ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #3741. 4:42 Biden Administration considering declaring a National Climate Emergency 2. 24:23 The Anti Israel protests appear to be coordinated & Crackdowns on protesters begin3. 35:55 New Anti Free Speech laws passes the house restricting criticism of Judiasm and Israel4. 58:48 Women choosing to be massively stupid and choose the bear, also blows up Feminists5. 2:02:46 Daily Wire using Quiet lawsuits to avoid dealing with Candace Owens6. 2:27:31 Nick Fuentes unbanned from Twitter 
Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere

