Nicole Interviews with Mr. Bannon Part 4 - Remember We’re Dealing Not Against A Government But A Mafia Type Operation

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https://gnews.org/post/pbmac6f3
You have democracy in India. You have democracy in Egypt. You have democracy in Sub Saharan Africa. You have democracy in Latin America. You have democracy throughout. It’s not perfect. These democracies are not perfect. But they are least trying to be functioning democracies. Why can’t the Chinese people govern themselves?