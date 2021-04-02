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Kevin J. Johnston Gets Assaulted by No Frills Owner 'DAVE' Then Assaulted and Kidnapped By RCMP
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91 views • April 02, 2021
If you buy soap in DAWSON CREEK in British Columbia, the RCMP will assault you. DAVE, the owner of a NO FRILLS in Dawson Creek is quite the militant individual and attacked Kevin J. Johnston twice in the span of 5 minutes.
This is an episode of the KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW hosted by Ed Jamnisek, Derek Storie, Kelly Anne Wolfe, Pat King and Stefanos Karatopis - great show guys!
This is an episode of the KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW hosted by Ed Jamnisek, Derek Storie, Kelly Anne Wolfe, Pat King and Stefanos Karatopis - great show guys!
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