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FULL SHOW: Trump Releases Harsh Statement On Joe Biden And Warning For America
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360 views • August 26, 2021
The situation in Afghanistan continues to get worse and the White House continues to lie about it. How did the Taliban get control of the negotiating table? Awful decisions by woke generals, horrible decisions by Biden. So bad it makes you wonder if it wasn’t intentional. Parents continue to fight back against the mask mandate on children in schools. One parent, Jose Alva, is taking these schools to court. Portland, Oregon has turned into a lawless dystopian hell hole. If Democrats keep running things this is America’s future. Tara Szczepanski joins to discuss her experience there and being attacked over the weekend.
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