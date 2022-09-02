Fin de l'insouciance ? Ok, mais juste pour l'hyperclasse oisive ! — Tatiana Ventôse

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1er sept. 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J74W95Li_o
Tatiana Ventôse : https://www.youtube.com/c/TatianaVent%C3%B4seOfficiel
Titre d'origine : ❗️"FIN DE L' ABONDANCE" - VOUS N'ALLEZ PAS AIMER CE QUI ARRIVE 〽️
Description d'origine :
« Fin de l’abondance », « temps difficiles », « pire crise depuis la guerre »… À quoi nos dirigeants essayent-ils de nous préparer ?
La crise énergétique, mal passager… ou symptôme d’un problème plus grave ?
Vous n’allez pas aimer ce qui arrive. L’hiver vient. Alors prenez soin de vous.
(Et non, on ne parle pas de fromage 🧀)
🛎 A B O N N E - T O I 🛎
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0cT8BZdFUmC0vgr1XS7aPA
⤵️ S O U T I E N S M O N T R A V A I L ⤵️
https://www.tipeee.com/tatiana-ventose
🐾 I N S T A : https://www.instagram.com/tatianaventose/
🐾 T W I T T E R : https://twitter.com/TatianaVentose
🐾 T E L E G R A M : https://t.me/joinchat/Tx1JTVD-5-jJyAMC
🎙 M E S V I D É O S F O R M A T P O D C A S T 🎙
https://podcast.ausha.co/tatiana-ventose-le-podcast
⤵️ S O U R C E S ( L I S T E N O N - E X H A U S T I V E )⤵️
https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/w/ukrainian-laws-stripping-workers-collective-bargaining
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/le-discours-de-volodymyr-zelensky-devant-le-medef_VN-202208290334.html
https://www.lesechos.fr/economie-france/conjoncture/sobriete-energetique-elisabeth-borne-laisse-planer-le-risque-dun-rationnement-aux-entreprises-1784398
https://www.gouvernement.fr/actualite/sobriete-energetique-la-premiere-ministre-appelle-a-la-responsabilite-collective