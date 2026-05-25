AI, UFO Disclosure & Abraham Accords Increase After Shavuot 2026 Prophecy

Immediately after Shavuot/Pentecost ended, the world went nuts!

Pope XIV: “The church and Anthropic, will work together to find the way for humanity, in this time of artificial intelligence.”

Will the Roman Catholic Church baptize aliens (fallen angels) openly?

Will the Roman Catholic Church promote the Beast System (synergy and compliance)?

What goals will the Roman Catholic Church push in the time of AI & Disclosure? Alien Seed Swap?

Why is the sudden push for the Abraham Accords Peace Occurring After Shavuot/Pentecost 5786?

President Trump: "Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords. Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!)."

Dr. Michael Heiser Pentecost https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Lwpwq0pggM

Pentecost where? https://acts242study.com/pentecost-where-were-the-disciples/

Vatican & Anthropic AI plans https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/encyclicals/documents/20260515-magnifica-humanitas.html

Counterfeit Kingdom - Holly Pivec - What is NAR? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgVdAhpfBFo

How False Teachings Damage Your Mental Health NAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0IAGPFac90

https://www.hollypivec.com/blog/ispaulawhitenar

Daystar Prophecy of Joni and Doug's final warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH4AQsHRqz4

Pd on Kundalini and gifts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrcjqyPflNs

Nightmares aren't normal – Testimony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_in0NEzx58

Dumitru Duduman "Numbered Days" https://handofhelp.com/vision_32.php